Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,391,900 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 3,154,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance
ZHAOF stock remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Friday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhaojin Mining Industry (ZHAOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.