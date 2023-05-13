Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,391,900 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 3,154,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance

ZHAOF stock remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Friday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Get Zhaojin Mining Industry alerts:

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.