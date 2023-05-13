ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.3 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

