142,266 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,266 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Transocean
In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company's stock.
Transocean Stock Performance
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. Benchmark upped their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
