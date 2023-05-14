1,872 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

