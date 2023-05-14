2,280 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,562,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

