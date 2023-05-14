3,297,618 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,297,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Yum China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,980,000 after acquiring an additional 671,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 3,271,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,077,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

