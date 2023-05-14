3,813 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

