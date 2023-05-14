43,511 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 278,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $43.20.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.