5,051 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

ALB stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,833. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.