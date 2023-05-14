938,734 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 938,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Chord Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $142.73 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

