9,642 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

