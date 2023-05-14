Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 287,352 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $215,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $110.49. 3,325,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,245. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

