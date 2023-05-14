ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th.
ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,664.74% and a negative return on equity of 253.59%.
ABVC BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of ABVC opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.43. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.33.
About ABVC BioPharma
ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s product pipeline includes ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer, ABV-1504, which is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine, ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer, ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, ABV-1701, which is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy, ABV-2001, and ABV-2002.
