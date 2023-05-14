Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 1.8 %

Accenture stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.