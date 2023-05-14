Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) CFO Buys $100,008.00 in Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Acelyrin Price Performance

SLRN opened at $23.00 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

