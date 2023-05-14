Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 2,250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

