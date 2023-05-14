Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 154,808 shares worth $12,371,232. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

