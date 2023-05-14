Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,541 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CAG opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

