Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,936,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $25,994,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 315,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $307.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.44 and a 200-day moving average of $340.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

