Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $106,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GIL opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.