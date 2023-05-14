Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.48 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,019 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

