Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 269,490 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in ICL Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,281,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,650,000 after buying an additional 411,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,460,000 after buying an additional 948,879 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,199,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after buying an additional 129,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ICL Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,877,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after buying an additional 2,720,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

