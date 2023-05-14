Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 120 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.05% of TFI International worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TFII opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $128.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

