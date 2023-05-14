Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 27,273 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,273 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,443,000 after purchasing an additional 336,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $70.16.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

