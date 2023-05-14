Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 42,993 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,993 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

