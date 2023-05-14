Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,865 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 117.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dropbox by 58.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,060. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

