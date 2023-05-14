Adam Bellamy Buys 10,109 Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Stock

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) insider Adam Bellamy purchased 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.82 ($25,256.56).

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £201.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 1.58. Loungers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.81.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

