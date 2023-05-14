Adam Bellamy Buys 10,109 Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Stock

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) insider Adam Bellamy purchased 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.82 ($25,256.56).
Loungers Price Performance
Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £201.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 1.58. Loungers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.81.
About Loungers
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.