Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 612,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

