Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,017 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $177,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,829,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,433,832. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 414.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

