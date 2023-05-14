aelf Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $173.40 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,186,000 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

