AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,400 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 116,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,812. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Stories

