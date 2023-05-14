Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aflac to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

AFL opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 572.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.