Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in April

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the April 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $45.52.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ag Growth International

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGGZF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the provision of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities, including seed, fertilizer, grain, rice, feed, and food processing systems. It operates through the Farm and Commercial segments. The Farm segment focuses on the needs of on-farm customers and offers grain, seed, fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, grain and fuel storage solutions, and grain management technologies.

