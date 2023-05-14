Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,892. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by $1.50. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

