Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.42.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 5.3 %

ABNB opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.