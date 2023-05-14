Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

