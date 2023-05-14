Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 1,940,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $210.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 279.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Further Reading

