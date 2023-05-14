Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.90 million-$881.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.56 million.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $24,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alarm.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

