Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

NYSE ALK opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

