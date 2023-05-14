Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3,435.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239,994 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $35,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

