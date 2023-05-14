Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. 19,042,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

