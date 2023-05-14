ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Upgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered ALK-Abelló A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

OTC:AKBLF opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. ALK-Abelló A/S has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

