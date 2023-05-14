Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. 1,319,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,439. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $190.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Guggenheim cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,653 shares of company stock worth $182,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

