Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Allbirds from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,653 shares of company stock worth $182,023. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

