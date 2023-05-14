Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,396,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269,911 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,011,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $117.92. 31,293,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,161,852. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.