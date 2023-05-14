American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEL. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.90.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE AEL opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.