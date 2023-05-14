American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of American Rebel stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,696. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Rebel Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Rebel in a report on Monday, April 17th.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

