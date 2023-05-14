America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 779,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 84,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,012. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $529.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Stories

