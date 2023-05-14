Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

