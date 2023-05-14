Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amesite Price Performance

Amesite stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,921. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Amesite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amesite by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amesite by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

